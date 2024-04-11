Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging arrest in liquor scam case to be heard by Supreme Court on April 15

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal under ED's arrest. (File photo)

Delhi Liquor Scam: The Supreme Court will hear Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged Delhi liquor scam case on April 15. Kejriwal on Thursday moved the apex court after the Delhi High Court dismissed his plea challenging arrest in the excise scam.

The Delhi Chief Minister requested for an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court but it did not happen.

The top court said it won't be constituting any special bench and asked Kejriwal to mail his plea to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is continuously hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government saying the liquor scam is a big conspiracy by the Centre to keep Kejriwal behind bars and finish their party.

In another development and a setback for AAP, its minister Raaj Kumar Anand tendered his resignation from all posts in the party.

"...I want to make it clear that I have not come here fearing ED...The ED raid at my residence was only to find the money trail of the liquor scam...ED had said in its statement that not even a rupee of corruption has taken place in this case... If I had continued to believe in this politics of lies, I would still be where I was...Yesterday Saurabh Bhardwaj said, Dalit, poor, weak...Are all Dalits weak and poor?... I will not tolerate the insult of Dalits...," he said.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSP leader Malook Nagar joins RLD in presence of party chief Jayant Chaudhary