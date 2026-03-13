PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation for Rs 4,500 crore projects in Assam; attacks Congress

Guwahati:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in poll-bound Assam on Friday for a two-day visit ahead of the high-stakes Assembly elections. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several development projects worth over Rs 4,500 crore. The Prime Minister landed in Guwahati and was scheduled to address a public gathering in Kokrajhar. However, due to inclement weather, he could not reach the venue and instead participated in the programme via video conferencing.

At the Guwahati airport, Modi was received by Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with cabinet colleagues and senior officials of the state government.

“Honoured to welcome Adarniya @narendramodiji to Assam Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Ji's visit will herald in development efforts worth ₹47,703cr across the State,” CM Sarma posted on X.

Addressing the gathering virtually, the Prime Minister announced a slew of projects aimed at boosting development in the region.

“Today, projects worth more than Rs 4,500 crore have been inaugurated and had their foundation stones laid for the development of this region. Of this, more than Rs 1,100 crore will be spent on roads in the Bodoland area,” Modi said.

He highlighted that with the third phase of the Assam Mala Initiative, road connectivity across Assam will become stronger. During the event, PM Modi also flagged off the Kamakhya–Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express and the Guwahati–New Jalpaiguri Express.

Modi said the projects would improve infrastructure and connectivity while boosting trade and tourism in the region.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said the NDA government was tirelessly working for the betterment of Assam.

"The NDA's double-engine government is working continuously towards both the preservation of Assam's heritage and its rapid development...this entire region—including Kokrajhar—has endured immense hardship over the past few decades; it has suffered great losses... Today, Bodoland has embarked upon the path of peace and development. Today, Assam is scripting a new chapter of peace and progress," he said.

PM Modi attacks Congress

PM Modi also rebuked the Congress for showing false dreams to Bodoland and depriving it from development. He also hailed the signing of the Bodo Peace Accord, asserting that development came in Assam only after the BJP came to power.

"The Congress party kept many generations of Bodoland entangled in false dreams. When you ousted the Congress from both the country and Assam, and gave the BJP-NDA an opportunity, we began our efforts with sincerity. While the Congress sowed discord among various communities for the sake of its own self-serving politics, the BJP worked towards establishing lasting peace. It was with this very mindset that the Bodo Peace Accord was signed. For the first time, this accord brought together all the major organisations and groups. The Congress is a shop of false promises—and along with every false promise, it offers four "super-lies" as a bonus gift. This is because the Congress has absolutely no intention of ever fulfilling those promises," he said.

Congress extended support to infiltrators, alleges PM Modi

He also attacked the Congress, alleging that the grand old party facilitated the entry of infiltrators into Assam. He claimed a large part of land belonging to tribals was illegally allocated to infiltrators and CM Sarma was tirelessly working to reclaim it.

"The Congress party has committed yet another grave sin—one that has emerged as a massive threat to the security of both the nation and Assam. It has jeopardised the safety of all three vital elements: 'Roti' (livelihood), 'Beti' (daughters), and 'Mati' (land). The Congress party has always extended its support to infiltrators. For decades, Congress denied the indigenous inhabitants of this region even the basic legal documents pertaining to their land. The Congress handed over vast tracts of tribal land to infiltrators. The situation was particularly dire in districts such as Dhubri and Goalpara. Consequently, the demographic balance in Bodoland began to be disrupted, and a crisis started to engulf society. Under the leadership of Hemant Ji, a massive campaign is currently underway in Assam to reclaim land that had been illegally occupied by infiltrators," PM Modi added.