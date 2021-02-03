Glad to see your affection towards India: PM Modi responds to Kevin Pietersen's '...The beloved country' tweet

Image Source : PTI File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the 125th anniversary celebrations of ‘Prabuddha Bharata’, a monthly journal of the Ramakrishna Order, started by Swami Vivekananda, through video conferencing, in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took to Twitter and thanked cricketer Kevin Pietersen for his affection towards India. The Prime Minister responded to his February 2nd tweet when he said Indian generosity and kindness grows more and more every single day. The beloved country!

Pietersen's tweet had come after India-made vaccines landed in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Pietersen said, "Indian generosity and kindness grows more and more every single day. The beloved country!"

Responding to Pietersen, PM Modi on Wednesday said, "Glad to see your affection towards India. :) We believe that the world is our family and want to play our role in strengthening the fight against COVID-19."

We believe that the world is our family and want to play our role in strengthening the fight against COVID-19. https://t.co/zwpB3CNxLG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2021

PM Modi's tweet has also come at a time when a couple of popular world figures commented on ongoing farmers protest in India. In a latest, International popstar Rihanna took to her Twitter account saying why aren't we talking about this (farmers protest), however, the Ministry of External Affairs retaliated by saying only a handful of farmers were having some reservations against the new farm reforms.

A statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs underlined that a 'very small section of farmers in parts of India have some reservations about these (agri) reforms'.

Denouncing the January 26 violence in Delhi and vandalism at the iconic Red Fort, the ministry said that some vested interest groups were trying to enforce their agenda on the farmers protest.

"Some of these vested interest groups have also tried to mobilise international support against India. Instigated by such fringe elements, Mahatma Gandhi statues have been desecrated in parts of the world. This is extremely disturbing for India and for civilised society everywhere," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar and Ravi Shastri also joined Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and producer-director Karan Johar to support Centre's call on standing against “propaganda” against the Indian government and its policies after international personalities like Rihanna and Greta Thunberg extended their support towards farmer's protest.

"India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda," tweeted Sachin.

