Farm stir: Delhi Police acts tough on 'instigators', registers 4 FIRs against several social media accounts

The Delhi Police has registered four FIRs against social media accounts "inciting" violence in the name of farmers' protests. The cybercrime unit has sent requests for the removal of the "offensive" and "unlawful" posts. One person has been arrested from Rajasthan's Churu for posting an old video carrying the fake news of resignation by 200 police personnel, police said.

It said that several other accused persons indulging in such activities have been identified and efforts were underway to make their arrests. Meanwhile, four people have been sent notices to join the investigation.

The Delhi Police said the accounts/handles that were posting fake, offensive and provocative content have been escalated to the concerned OTT platforms for getting their Basic Subscriber Information and removal.

The action comes after several misleading claims surfaced. One claimed police firing against the protesters while another said that about 200 police personnel had resigned in support of farmers' protest.

Old images and videos of law and order action, unrelated to the current situation in the national capital, are being peddled to generate resentment against the administration, the police said.

Further, it said that public safety measures such as barricading and preventive steps such as restrictions on 4G internet in affected hotspots are being projected as preparation for large-scale crackdown.

The Delhi Police said that the "malicious social media propaganda" undertaken by the "vested interests" was primarily aimed at "regaining support after the public backlash caused due to the unprovoked violence perpetrated by the tractor rally protesters at ITO, Red Fort and other places, in which more than 500 police personnel got injured."

