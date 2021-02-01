Image Source : FILE/PTI Resignation of 200 cops post R-Day violence? Here's what the Delhi Police has to say

The Delhi Police on Monday refuted claims about the resignation of 200 cops post violence on Republic Day. It said that a "mischievous" social media campaign has been going on for the last 2 days propagating "false rumors" regarding disaffection in police ranks. The cyber cell has arrested one person from Rajasthan.

"Acting on fake news about the resignation of police personnel, one person has been arrested by Delhi Police cyber cell from Rajasthan. A mischievous social media campaign has been going on for the last two days propagating false rumors regarding disaffection in police ranks," the Delhi Police said.

It further said that old and unrelated videos were being posted with fake news of the resignation of police personnel. "The cyber cell has registered a criminal case and arrested one person Om Prakash Dhetarwal of Churu district of Rajasthan."

The accused had created a Facebook account by the name of 'Kisan Andolan Rajasthan' and had shared an old video from September 2020 of Home guards of another state, portraying it as a reaction of Delhi Police personnel to the recent farmer agitation, it said.

More arrests are likely to be made soon.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police advised people to avoid sharing or posting any such content without verification of its authenticity.

