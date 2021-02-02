R-Day violence: Delhi Police releases photos of accused

Image Source : INDIA TV R-Day violence: Delhi Police release photos of protestors

The Delhi Police on Tuesday released the photographs of some accused who were involved in the violence that broke out at the Red Fort on Republic Day when protesting farmers breached the iconic monument while carrying out a tractor rally.

Delhi witnessed violence during the January 26 tractor parade organised by protesting farmer unions to highlight their demand for the repeal of the Centre's three farm laws. Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort while some of them hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day.

Till Saturday, the police received 1,700 video clips and CCTV footage from the public so far related to the violence and is taking help from forensic experts to analyse the material and identify the culprits. On Friday, the Delhi Police had issued an appeal in leading newspapers asking people to share any evidence or information about the violence.

Earlier today, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava dismissed criticism on the multi-level barricading at various borders, which have been the converging points for the protesting farmers. The top cop said he was "surprised" that there were no questions raised when the Delhi Police was attacked during the Republic Day violence.

In a bid to strengthen security at the entry points, roads have been cemented with a bed of nails, and concrete walls erected between barriers.

