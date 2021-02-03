'Neither Rahul, nor Rihanna...': BJP hits back at Congress for politicising farmers' protest

Image Source : INDIA TV BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for misleading people over farm laws.

With international celebrities and activists like Rihanna and Greta Thunberg tweeting in support of farmers' protest in India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday slammed the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi for politicising the issue. BJP leader Sambit Patra said neither Rahul Gandhi, nor Rihanna (international pop star) knows anything about agriculture.

Speaking during a press conference that came shortly after Rahul Gandhi's interaction with the media, Patra accused the Congress leader of instigating violence. "There is no institution in the country that would stand with anarchists and rioters of 26th January. Are these people associated with Rahul Gandhi, that he is ready to provide legal aid to them?" Patra asked.

"In 1998, Congress government in Madhya Pradesh had opened indiscriminate firing at a farmers' rally in the state. 28 farmers were killed. Today, Rahul Gandhi is trying to question us? On what grounds?" he went on to add.

Rahul Gandhi, Rihanna and all those who are tweeting on farmers' protest, did anyone raise their voice when Mahatma Gandhi's statues were vandalised in the US, Patra said

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's charge that the government did not announce much for the defence ministry in Union Budget 2021, Patra said no other government has spent so much on modern gadgets as the present government has under PM Modi's leadership. He asked Rahul Gandhi "did you see Rafale flying during Bengaluru Aero show today?", and slammed the Congress party for delaying the procurement of Rafale fighter jets.

Sambit Patra also said no one among those who are now tweeting on protest raised their voice when rioters attacked Delhi Police personnel with swords during Republic Day tractor march in Delhi.

