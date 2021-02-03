Image Source : INDIA TV Govt will have to bow down before farmers ultimately, better do that right now: Rahul Gandhi

Stepping up his attack against the Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the current dispensation should give in to the demands of the protesting farmers and repeal the contentious farm laws.

"Delhi is surrounded by farmers. They're the people who give us sustenance. Why is Delhi being converted into a fortress? Why are we threatening, beating, and killing them? Why is the Government not talking to them and not resolving this problem? This problem isn't good for the country," Gandhi said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

"The PM said that the offer is still on the table to postpone laws for 2 years. What does it mean? Either you believe that you need to get rid of the laws or you don't. I feel this issue needs to be resolved as soon as possible and Govt needs to listen as farmers aren't going away. Ultimately, the government will have to bow down, it is better to do that right now," he asserted.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gandhi had attacked the government over barricades and roadblocks set up at farmer agitation sites at Delhi's borders, and asked the Centre to "build bridges and not walls". He also attacked the government over the blocking of Twitter accounts of all those who are tweeting on the ongoing farmer agitation.

Farmer protest sites at Delhi's borders have turned into fortresses with police beefing up security and strengthening barricades. Iron rods have been hooked between two rows of cement barriers on a flank of the main highway at the Singhu border to further restrict the movement of protesters, agitating against the Centre's new farm laws.

Reacting to Budget 2021-22 announcements, Gandhi accused the government of putting money in the hands of just 5-10 people. "I had expected from the Budget that Government will provide support to 99% of India's population. But this Budget is that of the 1 percent population. You snatched away money from people in small and medium industry, workers, farmers, forces and put it in the pockets of 5-10 people," he said.

"You talk of privatization which will benefit them. India needs to put money in the hands of its people. Because if we want to restart our economy, it will only be through consumption. It is not possible from the supply side," he added.

The former Congress president also took potshots at the government over India's defence budget amid the ongoing conflict with China. "China enters into India and grabs our land. What message do you give them? That we won't increase our Defence Expenditure. You raised it by Rs 3000-4000 Crore. What message did you give? That you can enter India and do whatever you want, we won't support our Defence Forces," Gandhi said.

