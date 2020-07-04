Saturday, July 04, 2020
     
  4. PM Modi performs Sindhu Darshan puja in Nimmoo, Ladakh, shares photos | Watch

PM Modi performs Sindhu Darshan puja in Nimmoo, Ladakh, shares photos | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who made a surprise visit to Ladakh on Friday to boost the morale of soldiers days after Indo-China face-off at the Galwana Valley at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), also performed Sindhu Puja in Nimmoo.

New Delhi Updated on: July 04, 2020 15:22 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who made a surprise visit to Ladakh on Friday to boost the morale of soldiers days after Indo-China face-off at the Galwana Valley at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), also performed Sindhu Puja in Nimmoo. During his visit, the Prime Minister addressed soldiers at a forward post in Ladakh, boosted their morale and also took stock of Indo-China situation.   

Taking it to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Performed Sindhu Puja in Nimu yesterday. Prayed for the peace, progress and prosperity of our nation."

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane, other army officials,

Speaking to soldiers, PM Modi in a clear message to China said, "the era of expansionism is over and that India's enemies have seen the "fire and fury" of its armed forces.

