Ladakhis seen in video shared by Rahul Gandhi on Twitter to question govt turns out to be Congress workers

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Rahul Gandhi had shared a video on Twitter questioning PM Modi over Indo-China stand-off.

Rahul Gandhi on Friday shared a video on Twitter claiming Ladakhi's say China took our land questioning the Prime Minister that someone is lying, amid Indo-China stand-off in the Galwan Valley. However, it seems that former Congress president's Twitter video has turned out to be propaganda as in the video shared by him, Congress workers have been shown as ordinary Ladakhis.

A video that has gone viral on social media claims that the people who featured as ordinary Ladakhi's in the video tweeted by Rahul are Congress workers or affiliated to the party in some way.

The viral video exposing Rahul Gandhi has been shared by BJP leader Kapil Mishra who quoted the video and tweeted, "This is very serious. Rahul Gandhi used Congress workers to lie about Laddakh? Explosive video"

This is very serious



Rahul Gandhi used Congress workers to lie about Laddakh?



Explosive video pic.twitter.com/PMY8jTvn36 — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) July 3, 2020

Another BJP spokesperson, Sambit Patra has also lashed out at the former Congress chief saying, "SHAME ON YOU @RahulGandhi. You use Congress workers to demean our ARMY by spreading lies and canards while Our Prime Minister was in the Front encouraging our Jawans ... You don’t deserve to be a leader!!"

SHAME ON YOU ⁦@RahulGandhi⁩

You use Congress workers to demean our ARMY by spreading lies and canards while Our Prime Minister was in the Front encouraging our Jawans ...

You don’t deserve to be a leader!! pic.twitter.com/OrOieCc3Bc — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) July 3, 2020

Rahul Gandhi's attack on Govt comes after PM Modi's Ladakh visit

Rahul Gandhi's tweet questioning PM Modi has come after the Prime Minister in a surprise move visited Ladakh on Friday to boost the morale of soldiers, days after Indo-China clash in the Galwan Valley at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

PM Modi, who landed in Leh at around 9:30 am on Friday stayed there for about 3 hours. He addressed soldiers at a forward post in Nimmoo, Ladakh, and also visited soldiers injured in the Galwan Valley clash. PM Modi also offered prayers at Sindhu (Indus) river.

In a clear message to China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the era of expansionism is over and that India's enemies have seen the "fire and fury" of its armed forces.

ALSO READ | PM Modi makes a quick dash to Leh to meet soldiers on forward posts amid Indo-China tension

ALSO READ | Boycott China protests in heart of New York City by Indian, Tibetan and Taiwanese communities

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage