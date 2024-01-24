PM Modi interacts with NCC, NSS volunteers who will take part in Republic Day parade in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi interacts with NCC and NSS cadets-volunteers in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with NCC and NSS cadets-volunteers in Delhi, who will take part in the Republic Day parade this year.

During his interaction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Today is National Girl Child Day. It is the day to celebrate the achievements of our daughters... Yesterday you all witnessed that the nation took a huge step by announcing that the late socialist leader Karpoori Thakur will be awarded the Bharat Ratna..."

"This is the first time that Republic Day parade is dedicated to the 'nari shakti' of the country. Today, I am seeing daughters from different parts of the country gathered. You have not come alone here; you have brought along the essence of your state, the experience of customs and traditions, and the rich thinking of your society," said PM Modi.

"This year, the Republic Day parade will be even more special because of two reasons, firstly, this will be the 75th Republic Day and secondly it is dedicated to the women's power of the nation....," the Prime Minister said.

