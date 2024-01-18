PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' via video conferencing today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' today

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) today (January 18) at around 12:30 PM via video conferencing. PM will also address the gathering on the occasion as thousands of beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra from across the country will join the event.

The programme will also be joined by Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs and local-level representatives.

Know more about Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra:

Since its launch on November 15, 2023, Prime Minister has regularly interacted with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra all across the country. The interaction has happened five times through video conferencing (30th November, 9th December 16th December, 27th December and 8th January, 2024).

Also, Prime Minister interacted with Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra beneficiaries physically on two consecutive days (17th-18th December), during his visit to Varanasi last month. Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country with the aim to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government through ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time bound manner.

Over 15 crore people participated in VBSY:

The number of participants in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has crossed 15 crore. This is a testimony of the success of Yatra in creating a profound impact on ground which is uniting people across the nation towards a shared vision of Viksit Bharat.

PM Modi had launched 'Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra' on November 15 last year with the aim of making India a developed nation by the year 2047 by extending the benefits of government schemes to the last person in the society.

The importance of this figure of 11 crores can be gouged from the fact that in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got more than 22.9 crore votes across the country.

Since the beginning of the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra on November 15, Prime Minister Modi has been regularly interacting with the beneficiaries of the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra across the country. Apart from this, Modi had also visited his parliamentary constituency Varanasi and talked to the beneficiaries of Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

