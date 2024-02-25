PM Modi 110th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', says 'India's Nari Shakti touching new heights'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi 110th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India's Nari Shakti is touching new heights of progress in every field while addressing the nation in the 110th episode of the 'Mann Ki Baat', a monthly radio programme.

He further said, "Who would have thought till a few years ago that in our country, women living in villages would also fly drones. But today this is becoming possible. Today, there is so much discussion about Drone Didi in every village, 'Namo Drone Didi, Namo Drone Didi' is on everyone's lips. Everyone is talking about them."

"Tribal families living in Khatkali village near Melghat Tiger Reserve have converted their houses into home stays with the help of the government. This is becoming a big source of income for them," said PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Speaking on the use of technology to preserve wildlife, he said, "Technology is being used extensively for the conservation of wildlife in different parts of our country."

"In Kalahandi, Odisha, goat rearing is becoming a major means of improving the livelihood of the village people as well as their standard of living," PM Modi said at the 110th episode.

Hailing the contributions of the people, PM Modi said, "Great to see countless people selflessly making efforts to preserve Indian culture and traditions. The efforts of citizens in Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh and Karnataka inspire everyone."