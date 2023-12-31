Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges people to share creations on Ram Mandir using hashtag ‘ShriRamBhajan’

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi

Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the last episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of 2023, reflected upon the “excitement and enthusiasm” among people in the country regarding the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya slated to take place on January 22, 2024, and urged people to share their creations on social media using hashtag ‘ShriRamBhajan’.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that people have composed various new bhajans and poems on Lord Ram and Ayodhya, and urged them to share all of these using #ShriRamBhajan on social media.

“There is excitement and enthusiasm in the entire country in connection with the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. People are expressing their feelings in a multitude of ways. You must have noticed that during the last few days, many new songs and new bhajans have been composed on Shri Ram and Ayodhya. Many people are also writing new poems. There are many experienced artists in it and new emerging young artists have also composed heart-warming bhajans. I have also shared some songs and bhajans on my social media. It seems that the art world is becoming a participant in this historic moment in its own unique style,” PM Modi said during the show.

“One thing comes to my mind… could we all share all such creations with a common hash tag? I request you to share your creations on social media with the hashtag Shri Ram Bhajan (#ShriRamBhajan),” he added.

Notably, the Ram Mandir is scheduled to be inaugurated on January 22, 2024, on the occasion of which several top personalities will be present in Ayodhya, including PM Modi.

ALSO READ | Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi asks youth to focus on physical, mental health

ALSO READ | Ram devotees should come to Ayodhya after January 22 at their convenience: PM Modi | TOP QUOTES

Latest India News