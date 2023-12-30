Ram devotees should come to Ayodhya after January 22 at their convenience: PM Modi | TOP QUOTES

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of development projects in Ayodhya

PM Modi Ayodhya visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (December 30) said that the development of Ayodhya will soon generate new employment opportunities for the people here.

"Today, the whole world is eagerly waiting for January 22. The consecration ceremony of the grand Ram temple will be held on Jan 22 in Ayodhya. The Prime Minister said today's India is beautifying its pilgrimage sites and is also immersed in the world of digital technology."

While addressing a public meeting in Ayodhya after inaugurating the airport, Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station and unveiling development projects of over Rs 15,700 crore, the Prime Minister said that the campaign for making India a developed country is getting a new speed from Ayodhya.

India's heritage shows the right path and today's India is making progress by combining tradition with modernity.

He urged people to launch a cleanliness drive at pilgrimage sites across the country from January 14

Whatever be the country in the world, if it has to reach new heights of development, it will have to take care of its heritage. Ram Lala was there in a tent, today pucca house has been given to not only to Ram Lala but also to the four crore poor of the country

The campaign for making India a developed country is getting new energy from Ayodhya

Today, the foundation stone of development works worth more than Rs 15 thousand crore has been laid and inaugurated here. These infrastructure-related works will once again establish modern Ayodhya with pride on the map of the country. Today's India is beautifying its pilgrimage sites and is also immersed in the world of digital technology

This historical moment has very fortunately come into the lives of all of us. We have to take a new resolution for the country and fill ourselves with new energy. For this, all the 140 crore countrymen should light Ram Jyoti in their homes on 22 January and celebrate Diwali.

After the construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram here, there will be a huge increase in the number of people coming here. Keeping this in mind, our government is carrying out development work worth thousands of crores of rupees in Ayodhya and is making Ayodhya smart.

Today I have the privilege of inaugurating Ayodhya Dham Airport and Railway Station. I am happy that Ayodhya Airport has been named after Maharishi Valmiki.

Maharishi Valmiki introduced us to the works of Lord Ram through Ramayana. In modern India, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham, will connect us with the divine-grand-new Ram temple

At present Ayodhya Dham railway station has the capacity to serve 10-15 thousand people. After the complete development of the station, 60 thousand people will be able to commute to Ayodhya Dham railway station every day

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated the redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station and flagged off new Amrit Bharat trains and Vande Bharat trains.

ALSO READ: PM Modi virtually flags off 6 Vande Bharat trains, 2 Amrit Bharat from Ayodhya today