In Ayodhya, PM Modi stops for a tea at 10 croreth Ujjwala scheme beneficiary's house

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi visits house of Ujjwala beneficiary and had tea at her residence in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Ayodhya today, visited a government scheme beneficiary's house and drank tea at his place. PM Modi ahead of the Ram Mandir's grand opening on January 22 on Saturday inaugurated several projects in a bid to facelift the city.

He visited the house of a Ujjwala beneficiary and had tea at her residence. She is the 10 croreth beneficiary of Prime Minister Ujjwala Yojana.

The Prime Minister inaugurated a revamped Ayodhya Dham railway station, Maharshi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham, and new Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains among other key projects.

The city is being given a fresh look as it gets prepared for the Ram Temple's inauguration on January 22 which will be attended by PM Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath, over 4,000 saints, among other dignitaries from various fields.

To welcome the prime minister, the holy city has been decked up with flowers, murals and thematic ornamental columns amid heavy security deployment.

Huge posters with images of Modi have been put up at prominent locations here, while cut-outs of Lord Ram have been installed outside the redeveloped railway station.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made along the Ram Path to the Ayodhya airport, located about 15 km from the main city.

Devotional songs dedicated to Lord Ram were played out on the streets on Saturday morning while ringing of bells and holy chants at several temples filled the air.

With inputs from PTI

ALSO READ | PM Modi virtually flags off 6 Vande Bharat trains, 2 Amrit Bharat from Ayodhya today