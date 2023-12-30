Saturday, December 30, 2023
     
PM Modi virtually flags off 6 Vande Bharat trains, 2 Amrit Bharat from Ayodhya today

Prime Minister on Saturday virtally flaged off six new Vande Bharat Trains including — Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Coimbatore-Bangalore Cantt Vande Bharat Express; Mangalore-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express; Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express and Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Vande Bharat Express — from Ayodhya.

He also flaged off two Amrit Bharat and five other Vande Bharat services between different cities. 

Route of Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat trains

In its inaugural run, the 02705 Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat train will tentatively depart from the city in the Marathwada region at 11am and will arrive in the metropolis at 6:45pm. As per the release, the train will halt at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, formerly Aurangabad, at 11:55 am, Manmad Junction at 1:44 pm, Nasik Road at 2:44 pm, Kalyan Junction at 5.06 pm, Thane at 5.28 pm and Dadar at 5.50 pm before proceeding to CSMT in Mumbai. In its regular run from January 1, the train will leave CSMT at 1:10 pm and reach Jalna at 8:30 pm, while from January 2, it will depart from Jalna at 5:05 am and reach CSMT at 11:55am.

Central Railway, however, has not given details of the fare structure of the new service, which will run on all days except Wednesday. While Jalna has a thriving steel sector, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has MSME hubs as well as the upcoming AURIC industrial city. It is Maharashtra's 7th Vande Bharat service, six of which are operated on the CR network. It will be the 5th Vande Bharat service to run from Mumbai, as per the CR release.

