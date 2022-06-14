Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Maharashtra visit: Modi to share stage with CM Uddhav Thackeray during Mumbai event

PM Modi Maharashtra visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a visit to Maharashtra today, where he will visit Mumbai and will attend Dwishatabdi Mahotsav of Mumbai Samachar at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), which will also be attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The Maharashtra CM office confirmed that the PM and Thackeray will appear together at the event. PM Modi will attend another event at the Mumbai Raj Bhavan. There too, Thackeray will be seen. The PM will inaugurate the Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. Jal Bhushan has been the official residence of the Governor of Maharashtra since 1885.

Notably, when PM Modi was given the Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar Award in Mumbai last month, Thackeray did not attend the program.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate Jagatguru Shrisant Tukaram Maharaj Temple in Dehu, Pune. Sant Tukaram was a Warkari saint and poet, famously known for Abhanga devotional poetry and community-oriented worship through spiritual songs known as Kirtans. He lived in Dehu. A Shila Mandir was built after his demise, but it was not formally structured as a Temple. It has been rebuilt in stone masonry with 36 peaks, and also carries an idol of Sant Tukaram.

In 2016, the then Governor of Maharashtra, Vidyasagar Rao, had found a bunker in Raj Bhawan. It had earlier been used by Britishers as secret storage for arms and ammunition. The bunker was renovated in 2019. The Gallery has been developed in the bunker as a one of its kind museum, to commemorate the contributions of freedom fighters and revolutionaries of Maharashtra.

