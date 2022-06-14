PM Modi instructs govt departments, ministries to recruit 10 lakh people in 1.5 years

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Modi government will recruit 10 lakh people in different departments and ministries in the next 1.5 years, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Tuesday morning. According to a tweet shared by the PMO India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed all the departments and ministries to begin recruitment in mission mode.

"PM Narendra Modi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years," PMO India's tweet reads.

