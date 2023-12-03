PM Modi's charismatic leadership leads to landslide victory in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and MP: Rajnath Singh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Assembly Election 2023 results: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gives full credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the landslide victory in the Assembly Election 2023 results of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh today. He said that PM Modi has created an authentic, emotional and intimate relationship with the people of the country and the commitment that BJP has made towards public welfare, development and good governance, it has established BJP as a 'Lok Ladli Party' among the masses.

Rajnath Singh posted on his social media account X and said, "The landslide victory in the Assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh is a result of the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi and the strong public trust towards BJP. The way Modiji has created an authentic, emotional and intimate relationship with the people of the country and the commitment that BJP has made towards public welfare, development and good governance, it has established BJP as a 'Lok Ladli Party' among the people."

"The historic victory achieved today is due to the organisational skills of the National President of @BJP4India, Shri @JPNadda and the collective efforts and hard work of crores of party workers. I congratulate Prime Minister Modiji, Party President Naddaji and all the workers for this spectacular victory and express my gratitude to the people of the three states for this mandate and congratulate them," Rajnath Singh added.

Position of BJP in MP, Rajasthan and Telangana:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tightened its stranglehold in the Hindi heartland with assembly victories in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while the Congress was set to oust BRS from Telangana today (December 3), the three-one poll score setting the stage- and the mood- for Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

As votes were counted for elections to the four assemblies, the leads and wins threw up a BJP-dominated electoral picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s imprint writ large. While the saffron party retained Madhya Pradesh with a projected decisive win, it wrested Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from the Congress.

The Congress lost those two states but won Telangana from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the upset in the southern state giving the grand old party at least something to celebrate and the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led BRS outfit, hoping for a hat-trick, food for thought and introspection.

Interestingly, it is not clear who will be the BJP’s chief minister in any of the three heartland states. Clouds of gulal, shouts of Jai Shri Ram, joyful jigs and crackers were the sights and sounds of celebration in BJP offices with party workers and leaders unanimous in attributing the win to Modi’s “guarantees”.

The BJP’s Chhattisgarh manifesto, for instance, titled “Modi’s Guarantees”, promised annual financial assistance to married women and landless agricultural labourers, paddy procurement at Rs 3,100 per quintal and cooking gas cylinder at Rs 500 to poor families. "The election results show people accept Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee of delivering on guarantees," Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

