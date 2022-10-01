PM Modi launches 5G services: 'People laughed at the idea of becoming Aatmanirbhar, but it has been done'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi at 5G launch

5G launch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched 5G services from Pragati Maidan in New Delhi at the IMC 2022 conference. The services will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years. Capable of supporting ultra-high-speed internet, the fifth generation or 5G service is expected to unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits, serving as a transformational force for Indian society.

Industrialists like Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla Group, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Bharti Enterprises founder-chairman were also present along with Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the ceremony.

Key points of his address

From Rs 300 per 1 GB data, India now has 1 GB data for Rs 10, says PM Modi on the country having one of most affordable data tariffs in world.

From 2 mobile manufacturing units in India in 2014, country now has over 200 mobile factories. People laughed at the idea of becoming 'Aatmanirbhar' but it has been done. It's taking electronic costs down.

India focused on cost of devices, data tariffs to drive digital penetration: PM Modi.

India was dependent on foreign countries for 2G, 3G, 4G but with 5G, the country is creating history, says PM Narendra Modi at launch of 5G.

From exporting zero mobile phones in 2014, to now, when we export phones worth thousands of crores... these efforts have had an impact on the cost of the device. Now we have started getting more features at a lower cost

I've seen even the poor of the country always come forward to adopt new technologies... Technology has become democratic in its truest sense

Digital India has given every citizen a space. Even the smallest street vendor is using facility of UPI. Govt reached the citizens without any middlemen, benefits reached beneficiaries directly

ALSO READ | PM Modi gets 5G demo from Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani | WATCH

ALSO READ | 'New era about to begin': Telecom leaders welcome 5G launch | Top Points

Latest India News