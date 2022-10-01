PM Modi gets 5G demo from Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, ANI Chairman of Reliance Jio, Akash Ambani briefs the PM on the 5G services.

5G launched in India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched 5G services in the country. The high-speed service will initially be available in select cities.

The launch was done at Pragati Maidan during the inauguration of the sixth edition of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC).

During the launch, Mukesh Ambani's eldest son and Chairman of Reliance Jio, Akash Ambani gave a demo about the first-hand experience of the newly launched services to the Prime Minister.

"He (PM Modi) also spent time understanding the indigenous development of end-to-end 5G technology by a team of young Jio engineers, and how 5G can help bridge the gap between urban and rural healthcare delivery," Jio said in a statement.

After inaugurating the exhibition at Pragati Maidan, PM Modi went around pavilions set up by different telecom operators and technology providers to get a first-hand experience of what 5G can do.

He started with Reliance Jio's stalls, where he witnessed the 'True 5G' devices displayed and experienced the use case through Jio Glass.

Flanked by Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and billionaires Mukesh Ambani of Reliance, Sunil Bharti Mittal of Bharti Airtel and Kumar Mangalam Birla of Vodafone Idea, he spent time understanding the indigenous development of end-to-end 5G technology.

He thereafter visited stalls of Airtel, Vodafone Idea, C-DOT and others.

