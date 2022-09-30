PM Modi stops convoy to make way for an ambulance in Gujarat | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI "On the way to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad, PM Modi's carcade stopped to give way to an ambulance," the Gujarat BJP said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday ordered to stop his convoy to make way for an ambulance on his way to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad.

The PM is currently on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat. BJP Spokesperson Dr Rutvij Patel tweeted a video that showed the PM's convoy being stopped, saying, "No VIP Culture in the Modi era."

The incident took place when Modi was on his way to the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar after finishing his public rally near Doordarshan Centre in Ahmedabad in the afternoon.

On the second day of his Gujarat visit, Modi flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train and also launched the first phase of the Ahmedabad Metro rail project.

In the evening, the prime minister will be in Banaskantha district to address a public gathering and perform aarti at the famous Ambaji temple.

