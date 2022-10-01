'New era about to begin': Telecom leaders welcome 5G launch | Top Points

Follow us on Image Source : DOT_INDIA On the occasion, the three major telecom operators of the country will demonstrate one use case each in front of the Prime Minister to show the potential of 5G technology in India. (Pic courtesy- @DoT_India)

5G services launched: India entered a new era in technology as Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 5G telecom services at Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 in Delhi on Saturday. 5G services will provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, highly reliable communications system and power of Augmented Reality (AR).

Top leaders from telecom industry, including Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Bharti Enterprises founder-chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal and Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla attended the mega event.

As India created history in the telecom industry, ace telecom leaders unequivocally lauded Modi government’s effort to make India one of the top leaders in telecom sector in the world.

Mukesh Ambani says 'Jio will launch 5G across country by Dec 2023'

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani announced that his telecom firm Reliance Jio will launch 5G services across the country by December 2023.

Jio will launch affordable 5G services and cover every nook and corner of the country by December 2023, he added.

“Very proud of what we have demonstrated. To COAI (Cellular Operators Assn of India) & DoT (Dept of Telecom), I can say we are ready to take leadership Indian Mobile Congress should now become Asian Mobile Congress & Global Mobile Congress,” Reliance Industries chairman asserted.

“5G is much more than the next generation of connectivity technology. To my mind, it's foundational technology that unlocks full potential of other 21st century technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Internet of things, Robotics, Blockchain & Metaverse,” Ambani amphasized.

A new era is about to begin, says Sunil Bharti Mittal

“It's an important day. A new era is about to begin. This beginning is taking place in 75th year of independence and will begin a new awareness,energy in the country. It'll open several new opportunities for people,” Bharti Enterprises founder-chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said.

Technology will help India become $5 trillion economy, says Aditya Birla Group chairman

Telecom industry will further ignite digital dreams of 1.3 billion Indians & thousands of enterprises. It'll set stage for country to become 5 trillion dollar economy in next 3 years with a trillion dollar contribution, said Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla.

Today would be recorded in golden letters, says Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

“In the history of telecom, today would be recorded in golden letters. Telecom is the gateway, the foundation of Digital India. It is the mode to bring digital services to every person,” Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

