PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 11,600 crore in Assam today | DETAILS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch development projects worth nearly Rs 11,600 crore in Assam on Sunday. The PM on Saturday reached Guwahati on a two-day trip, during which he will meet the BJP's state core committee and roll out several projects. He landed at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati from Odisha around 6.

30 pm and proceeded to Koinadhara state guest house.

"After programmes in Odisha, landed to a very warm welcome in Assam. Thankful to the people of Guwahati for the affection," he said in a post on X.

PM Modi was received by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, some state ministers and senior civil and police officers.

"It was an honour to welcome the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji to our beautiful State of Assam," Kataria said after receiving him at the airport. Welcoming him to Assam, Sarma called him as the most popular leader of the world, flag bearer of the country's development and Assam and Northeast's true well-wisher.

"Thousands assemble in Khanapara to illuminate 1,00,000 diyas, welcoming and celebrating the arrival of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in Assam. The joyous celebration captures the spirit of #PMModiInAssam with splendid visuals," he added.

Sonowal said people of Assam are waiting enthusiastically for PM Modi's guidance on the eve of a major development push for Assam and the Northeast.

On Friday, Sarma had said the PM will meet the BJP's state core committee at night and discuss party affairs.

PM Modi will address a public meeting at 11.30 am on Sunday at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara, from where many state and central projects will be unveiled.

Major projects to be launched in Assam

The Kamakhya temple corridor (Rs 498 crore)

The six-lane road from the new airport terminal (Rs 358 crore) in Guwahati

The upgradation of Nehru Stadium to FIFA standards (Rs 831 crore)

A new sports complex in Chandrapur (Rs 300 crore)

The second edition of Asom Mala roads will also be kick-started by the PM. This phase will comprise 43 new roads and 38 concrete bridges, entailing a total investment of Rs 3,444 crore.

Besides, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for an integrated new building of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 3,250 crore.

He will also lay the foundation stones for the proposed Karimganj Medical College and Hospital, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 578 crore and the Rs 297-crore Unity Mall in Guwahati.

Besides, Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed four-lane road from Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur, developed at a cost of Rs 1,451 crore, and another four-lane road from Dolabari to Jamuguri, constructed at a cost of Rs 592 crore.

PM Modi is scheduled to return after the programme on Sunday.

(With PTI inputs)

