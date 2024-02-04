Yogi Adityanath becomes India's most popular CM on X with 27.4 followers | Check who is second

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath became the most popular Chief Minister on social media platform X (earlier Twitter) in terms of the number of followers.

The number of followers on Yogi's personal X account (@myogiadityanath) crossed the 27.4 million mark. In terms of the personal account of politicians, now Prime Minister Narendra Modi (95.1M Followers) and Home Minister Amit Shah (34.4M Followers) are ahead of Yogi. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has now lagged behind Yogi in the race on X with 27.3M followers.

Yogi's popularity on social media can also be gauged from the fact that he is far ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi . Gandhi has 24.8 million followers on X, while former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has 19.1 million followers.

Apart from Yogi Adityanath's personal X account, his personal office account (@myogioffice) is also very popular and more than one crore people are connected to it. Yogi's personal office account is the largest personal office account in the country. The number of people following it are more than 10 million (01 crore). This account was started in January 2019. Since then people are continuously connecting to his X account.

Yogi is popular across the country due to his working style and fast-paced decisions. Other state governments are taking a cue from Yogi's zero-tolerance over law and order issues which is termed by BJP leaders as 'Yogi Model'. Hindus across the world appreciated his work and management during the historical consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya held on January 22.