Delhi Police serves notice to Arvind Kejriwal over MLA poaching claims, seeks reply within 3 days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi news: The officials of Delhi Police Crime Branch have sought a reply from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal within three days. Today, a team of cops reached the residence of CM Kejriwal once again as notice is given to only the person on whose name it has been issued, sources said. This comes after the office of the Delhi Chief Minister claimed that they are ready to receive the notice but the officials of Delhi Police's crime branch are not giving him a receiving note for the same.

Notice only handed to person on whose name it has been issued: Delhi police after CMO's claims

The Delhi Police came to serve notice to the chief minister in connection with the Aam Aadmi Party's allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to buy AAP MLAs. AAP leaders however claimed that the Police officials had refused to give a recieving note when Arvind Kejriwal's office offered to accept the notice.

"This is so embarrassing for Modi Govt. BJP is totally exposed today. Yesterday, all BJP spokespersons alleged CM offfice did not receive police notice. Today, they are exposed. Police ACP deliberately not delivering notice to CM office" AAP Minister and MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

On its social media page the AAP claimed that no law prevented the police from handing over the notice to the Chief Minister's office. The AAP also claimed that the Delhi Police had brought along media teams just to make a spectacle and malign the Chief Minister's reputation.

"Modi's Crime Branch exposed. BJP's police could not even answer a single question Modi sent police to Kejriwal ji's house to create drama. In which law is it written that notice can be given only to the Chief Minister personally? It is clear that BJP just wants to create drama" the AAP posted on X.

Previous notice by Delhi Police to AAP leaders:

Earlier on Friday, apart from Kejriwal, the police officials, seeking evidence, also knocked on the doors of AAP minister Atishi's residence. However, as per sources, both the AAP leaders were not present at their respective residences.The Aam Aadmi Party has accused the BJP of trying to topple the elected Delhi government through a campaign dubbed "Operation Lotus 2.0".

Addressing a press conference, last week, senior AAP leader Atishi claimed that the BJP has approached several AAP MLAs with bribes and threats in a bid to induce defection.

BJP's Operation Lotus 2.0:

"BJP has started 'Operation Lotus 2.0', and is trying to topple the democratically elected AAP government in Delhi. 7 MLAs of the AAP have been contacted by the BJP, and have been told, that Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested soon, after which AAP MLAs will be rifted apart. They are in touch with 21 of our MLAs, using whom they aim to topple the Delhi government. Those 7 MLAs have been offered Rs 25 crores each... Operation Lotus is the tactic used by the BJP to come into power in states, where they are not democratically elected... Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh are examples," the AAP leader had said.

"In Delhi, they are going to our MLAs and saying that Kejriwal is going to go to jail and then we will call all the MLAs to ourselves and form the BJP government in Delhi, but I want to say that the Aam Aadmi Party is not afraid. Not a single MLA is afraid," she added.

Atishi also revealed that the AAP possesses a recording of one such "Operation Lotus 2.0" conversation, hinting at its potential release if necessary."Currently, 7 MLAs have been offered by BJP; we have the recording of one of them and will release it when required," said Atishi.

However, the BJP has rejected the AAP's claim of Operation Lotus 2.0."Arvind Kejriwal is again lying as he has done since the last seven times. Not once has been able to tell which phone number was used to contact them, who contacted them, and where was the meeting held. he just gives out statements and goes into hiding... His partners are in jail, and he is repeatedly avoiding ED summons because he knows he does not have answers to the ED questions..." said BJP leader Kapil Mishra.

AAP won 62 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly polls. The BJP got just 8 seats, while the rest of the parties including the Congress, drew a blank.

ALSO READ: Crime Branch team wait at Kejriwal's doorstep again to serve notice over BJP 'poaching' allegations

ALSO READ: Delhi Crime Branch at Kejriwal's residence to serve notice over BJP 'buying' AAP MLAs allegations