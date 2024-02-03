Crime Branch team wait at Kejriwal's doorstep again to serve notice over poaching allegations against BJP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

A Crime Branch team of Delhi Police on Saturday reached Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in connection with a probe into AAP's allegations that the BJP was trying to poach AAP MLAs.

According to reports, the cops have not been allowed to enter the Chief Minister's residence.

Meanwhile, Delhi CMO sources have claimed, "CM office is ready to accept the notice. Crime Branch officers are not giving 'receiving' to the CM office."

An official said that the team is led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP)-level officer and it has arrived at the chief minister's official residence in the Civil Lines area of north Delhi.

Cops visited Kejriwal's residence on Friday too

The Crime Branch team had visited the residences of Kejriwal and Delhi Minister Atishi on Friday also but sources said the police teams could not serve the notices as officials at Kejriwal's home refused to take it and Atishi was not present.

This comes days after the Delhi BJP submitted a complaint to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora in the matter.

The police sources said the notice was given to Kejriwal "but he did not accept it", a claim rejected by the AAP which said the crime branch team left without serving the notice.

"The officials from the chief minister's office were ready to accept the notice but the Delhi Police left without handing over anything," an AAP source said.

Referring to the notice meant for Kejriwal, sources in the police said he is supposed to join the probe. Another Crime Branch team went to Atishi's house.

"Neither Kejriwal nor Atishi received the notices. The teams of Crime Branch are likely to go again tomorrow to serve the notices," a police source added.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said, "We had said Kejriwal is levelling false allegations to create sensation. The truth behind Kejriwal's lie is about to be exposed now.

He cannot lie and then run away from probe. He will have to face the investigation."

At a press conference also last week, Atishi had alleged the BJP has launched "Operation Lotus 2.0" in Delhi. "They had made a similar attempt to poach AAP MLAs last year by offering them money but failed."

She said similar conspiracies were hatched by the BJP in the past also. In 2022, they tried to break away AAP MLAs and get them to join the BJP by promising money, she added.

A delegation of the Delhi BJP led by Sachdeva had on January 30 met the city police chief, seeking a probe into Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's allegations.

