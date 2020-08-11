PM Modi says India can win if 10 states defeat coronavirus

Image Source : AP A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for coronavirus in Prayagraj.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said if coronavirus is defeated in 10 states which account for 80 per cent of total cases in the country, India will win against the infectious disease. PM Modi was interacting via video conferencing with chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, to discuss corona related situation.

The Prime Minister said a view has emerged that if 10 states defeat coronavirus then India will win the war against this virus. He made this remark adding that 10 states account for over 80 per cent of the active coronavirus cases in the country.

PM Modi said, "Every state is fighting the battle against the challenging situation arising due to coronavirus pandemic. The role of each and every state is very significant in overall control of the spread of the disease. We have seen that in some districts of UP, Haryana and Delhi, there was a phase when coronavirus became a huge problem. Then we held a review meeting and a committee was formed under the chairmanship of Amit Shah and to a great extent, we achieved the results that we wanted."

The Prime Minister said, "experts are saying now that if within 72 hours, a person is diagnosed, then the spread can be controlled to a great extent. So, it is important that all the people who come in contact with an infected person must be tested within 72 hours."

"The average fatality rate has been continuously decreasing while the recovery rate is increasing every day, this shows that measures being taken by us are in the right direction," he added.

