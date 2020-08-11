Sputnik V—World's first coronavirus vaccine ready in Russia. All you need to know

Image Source : AP Russia has developed world's first coronavirus vaccine. A medical worker performs a coronavirus test at a test center at Vnukovo airport outside Moscow, Russia. Mass vaccinations planned as early as October 2020, using shots that are yet to complete clinical trials.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday announced world's first coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V that is ready to use and works quite effectively. Making the big announcement, Putin said it forms a stable immunity against coronavirus informing that one of his daughters has already been vaccinated. President Putin made the claim during a government meeting where he described it as a very important step for the world. Putin — who has two daughters — one of them took part in the experiment and was vaccinated against the coronavirus. As world has been eager to hear the news of coronavirus vaccine development, a look at some key queries including who will receive the vaccine first, market availability, cost, and other details.

Russia's coronavirus vaccine market availability

Initially, the country has developed limited doses of the first coronavirus vaccine. However, since it has got regulatory approval, the industrial production of the vaccine may start in September.

When will Russia coronavirus vaccine be available in India

At present, there is no information on when Russia's coronavirus vaccine will be available in India. However, Serum Institue of India is conducting phase 3 trials of Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine named Covishield and is expected to be available by 2020 end for common use.

Where Russia's coronavirus vaccine will be produced

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has said that the first Russian vaccine against the coronavirus will begin to be produced at two sites —Gamaleya Research Institute and the company Binnopharm.

Who will receive coronavirus vaccine shots initially

Numerous frontline health workers in Russia are likely to receive beginning shots of the vaccine. Once completed, then senior citizens in the country will start receiving vaccinised doses.

When will common citizens start receiving coronavirus vaccine shots

Russia has said it will start the vaccination process of the common citizens in the country in October.

When will Russia's coronavirus vaccine be available in other countries

Since many scientists and researchers are skeptical of the newly developed vaccine, they are off the opinion that without complete phase 3 trial results which takes months to get completed, doubt remains whether the vaccine will satisfy all the parameters. Therefore, intially availibility of the vaccine outside Russia may not take place initially.

The UK has already said that it will not use Russia's coronavirus vaccine at this stage. Several other nations will also first study the results of coronavirus vaccine in Russia and only after that may take a decision to use it.

Russia's coronavirus vaccine price

According to Russia's TASS agency, the coronavirus vaccine will be available free of cost. The capital investment in its development process will be compensated in the government budget.

Price of Russia's coronavirus vaccine in other countries

So far, Russia has not announced the cost of its vaccine outside the country.

