Putin says Russia's 'first' coronavirus vaccine registered, daughter inoculated

Image Source : PTI Russian President Vladimir Putin/FILE

Russia President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said the country has developed the "first" coronavirus vaccine. Developed by Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defence Ministry, the vaccine has completed all three phases of human clinical trials successfully.

Putin said that the vaccine has been registered for use and one of his daughters has already been inoculated. He said that the vaccine has proven efficient during tests, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus.

The Russian president emphasised that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests. He added that one of his two daughters has received a shot of the vaccine and is feeling well. Russian authorities have said that medical workers, teachers and other risk groups will be the first to be inoculated.

Russia is the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine. Many scientists in the country and abroad have been skeptical, however, questioning the decision to register the vaccine before Phase 3 trials that normally last for months and involve thousands of people.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage