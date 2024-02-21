PM Modi to inaugurate 3-day Raisina Dialogue in Delhi today

Follow us on Image Source : X PM Modiat Raisina Dialogue (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the three-day Raisina Dialogue on Wednesday. Raisina Dialogue - India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-strategy - is being organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

The ninth edition of the Dialogue will be held till February 23. The theme of the 2024 edition is "Chaturanga: Conflict, Contest, Cooperate, Create".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Dialogue on February 21. Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic (Greece), Kyriakos Mitsotakis, will join the inaugural session as the Chief Guest, and deliver the keynote address," the MEA said.

Representatives from over 100 countries including ministers, former heads of State and heads of government, military commanders, captains of the industry, technology leaders, academia and scholars on strategic affairs will participate in the Raisina Dialogue.

The six thematic pillars of the conference are Tech Frontiers: Regulations and Realities; Peace with the Planet: Invest & Innovate; War and Peace: Armouries and Asymmetries; Decolonising Multilateralism: Institutions and Inclusion; The Post 2030 Agenda: People and Progress; and Defending Democracy: Society and Sovereignty.

(With PTI inputs)

