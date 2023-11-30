PM Modi highlights India's climate action commitment ahead of COP28 at World Climate Action Summit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses people via video. conference.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised India's dedication to climate action as he departed for the World Climate Action Summit in Dubai. Stressing the importance of supporting developing nations in dealing with climate change, Modi called for adequate climate financing and technology transfer. He acknowledged India's prioritisation of climate issues during its G20 presidency, citing the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration's concrete steps toward climate action and sustainable development. Modi expressed anticipation for COP28, urging it to advance consensus on climate-related matters.

"During our G20 presidency, climate was high on our priority list. The New Delhi Leaders' Declaration includes numerous concrete steps on climate action and sustainable development. I look forward to the COP28 taking forward the consensus on these issues," Modi said in his departure statement.

Scheduled during the United Nations COP28, the World Climate Action Summit gathers leaders to discuss strategies for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and combating climate change. As a participant in multiple high-level side events, the prime minister is expected to contribute to shaping the future course of climate action.

Modi underscored the opportunity COP28 provides to assess progress under the Paris Agreement and set a trajectory for future climate actions. He referenced the Voice of Global South Summit, where discussions emphasized climate action rooted in principles of equity, climate justice, and common but differentiated responsibilities.

"At the Voice of Global South Summit convened by India, the Global South spoke for the need for climate action based on the principles of equity, climate justice, and common but differentiated responsibilities, as well as a greater focus on adaptation," Modi said.

"It is important that efforts of the developing world be supported with adequate climate financing and technology transfer. They must have access to equitable carbon and development space to achieve sustainable development," he said.

Acknowledging India's commitment to climate action, Modi pointed to achievements in renewable energy, energy efficiency, afforestation, energy conservation, and the Mission LiFE initiative.

"Our achievements in different sectors like renewable energy, energy efficiency, afforestation, energy conservation, and Mission LiFE are testament to the commitment of our people towards mother earth," he said.

The prime minister expressed eagerness to participate in special events focusing on climate finance and the green credit initiative. He emphasised India's consistent emphasis on climate action alongside social and economic development, aligning with the nation's civilizational ethos. Modi's participation in the World Climate Action Summit underlines India's proactive role in global efforts to address climate challenges.

Also read | Uttarakhand: Amit Shah-led high-level committee approves Rs 1658.17 crore reconstruction plan for Joshimath

Latest India News