Uttarakhand: Amit Shah-led high-level committee approves Rs 1658.17 crore reconstruction plan for Joshimath

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO SDRF personnel are working on the land subsidence-affected area in Joshimath.

The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, chaired a high-level committee that approved a Recovery and Reconstruction (R&R) plan of Rs 1658.17 crore for Joshimath in Uttarakhand, which has been severely affected by landslides and ground subsidence, according to a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The plan includes Rs 1079.96 crore of central assistance from the Recovery and Reconstruction window of the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). The State Government will contribute Rs 126.41 crore from its State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for relief assistance and Rs 451.80 crore from its state budget, covering land acquisition costs for resettlement amounting to Rs 91.82 crore.

Joshimath, located at 6,000 feet in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand between Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib, falls within seismically active Zone V, posing a high risk of earthquakes. The central government has provided essential technical and logistical support to the state government in addressing the challenges posed by landslides and ground subsidence.

The recovery plan is set to be implemented over three years, incorporating best practices, Build Back Better (BBB) principles, and sustainability initiatives. The MHA envisions Joshimath becoming an exemplary model of ecological sustainability after the completion of the recovery plan.

Residents of Joshimath, a sacred town in Uttarakhand, expressed concern over noticeable fissures in houses and roadways, describing the town as "gradually sinking." In response, the recovery plan aims to address these challenges comprehensively, emphasizing the principles of resilience and sustainability. The town has faced significant structural damage, with hundreds of houses developing cracks and over 100 declared unsafe.

