List of international awards received by PM Modi before France's highest honour

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/PM MODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred several international awards since 2014.

PM Modi conferred with 14 awards: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 13 (local time) was conferred with the ‘Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour’, by French President Emmanuel Macron. It is the highest French honour in military or civilian orders.

In the past nine years of his tenure, PM Modi has been conferred the highest civilian honours by several nations. This is the 14th such highest state honour that various countries across the world have conferred upon the Prime Minister since he took over in 2014. These recognitions are a reflection of PM Modi’s leadership and vision which has strengthened India’s emergence on the global stage. It also reflects India’s growing ties with countries around the world.

Let us have a look at awards bestowed on PM Modi:

In June 2023, President Abdel Fattah El-sisi conferred Prime Minister Modi with the highest state honour of Egypt, the 'Order of Nile.' Governor General of Papua New Guinea, Sir Bob Dadae conferred PM Modi with Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu in May 2023. It is the highest honour of Papua New Guinea. PM Narendra Modi has also been conferred the highest honour of Fiji, Companion of the Order of Fiji in recognition of his global leadership. The award was conferred by PM Sitiveni Rabuka of Fiji in May 2023. During his visit to Papua New Guinea in 2023, PM Modi was conferred with Ebakl Award by the President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr. of the Republic of Palau. Bhutan has honoured PM Modi with the highest civilian decoration, Order of the Druk Gyalpo in December 2021. Legion of Merit by the US Government, the award of the United States Armed Forces that is given for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements was conferred on PM Modi in 2020. PM Modi received the prestigious King Hamad Order of the Renaissance in 2019. The honour was conferred by Bahrain. Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin- the highest honour of the Maldives awarded to foreign dignitaries was presented to PM Modi in 2019. Russia conferred Prime Minister Modi with their highest civilian honour - the Order of St. Andrew Award in 2019. In 2019, the Prime Minster was awarded the Order of Zayed Award. This is the highest civilian honour of the United Arab Emirates. In the year 2018, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a historic visit to Palestine, he was awarded the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award. This is the highest honour of Palestine awarded to foreign dignitaries. The same year, PM Modi was bestowed upon the State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan – the highest civilian honor of Afghanistan. In April 2016, during his visit to Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred Saudi Arabia's highest civilian honour- the King Abdulaziz Sash. The Prime Minister was conferred the prestigious award by King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Other awards by prestigious organisations across the globe:

PM Modi has also been conferred with several awards by prestigious organisations across the globe.

In 2021, Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award by the Cambridge Energy Research Associates CERA was bestowed on PM Modi. The award recognizes the commitment of leadership towards the future of global energy and environment. In 2019, PM Modi was conferred the ‘Global Goalkeeper’ Award by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. PM Modi dedicated the award to those Indians who transformed the Swachh Bharat campaign into a “people’s movement” and accorded topmost priority to cleanliness in their day-to-day lives. First-ever Philip Kotler Presidential Award was given to Prime Minister Modi in 2019. This award is offered annually to the leader of a nation. The citation of the award said that PM Modi was selected for his “outstanding leadership for the nation”. United Nations Champions of The Earth Award: This is UN’s highest environmental honour. In 2018, the UN recognized PM Modi for his bold environmental leadership on the global stage. Seoul Peace Prize: It is awarded biennially to those individuals by Seoul Peace Prize Cultural Foundation who have made their mark through contributions to the harmony of mankind, reconciliation between nations and to world peace. Prime Minister Modi was conferred prestigious award in 2018.

