PM Modi conferred with France's highest award: Know all about 'Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour'

PM Modi in Paris: In a historic moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the highest honour of France by French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday (local time). According to an official statement, Macron bestowed the 'Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour' on PM Modi.

It is the highest French honour in military or civilian orders. With this, Modi becomes the first Indian PM to receive this honour. Following the event, which took place at the Elysee Palace, PM Modi also expressed his gratitude to French President Macron for the honour on behalf of the people of India. After the ceremony, the French President also hosted PM Modi for a private dinner.

MEA's statement

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France's highest award, on 13 July 2023, by H.E. Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic of France. Prime Minister thanked President Macron for this singular honour on behalf of the people of India," the Ministry of External Affairs said in the statement.

The Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor has been bestowed on select prominent leaders and well-known figures in the past. This award from France is the latest in a string of prestigious accolades and awards that PM Modi has received from other nations.

Know about the award:

The 'Legion of Honour' is divided into five degrees (lower to higher): Knight, Officer, Commander, Grand Officer, and Grand Cross. The fifth honour bestowed on the PM. It was established by the former French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802.

Napoleon originally created this award to ensure political loyalty. The order was the first modern order of merit.

The colour of the ribbon is red and the badge is a five-armed Maltese asterisk strung on an oak and laurel wreath. The effigy of the Republic appears on the obverse, and the motto "Honour and Fatherland" is printed in French around two tricolour flags on the back.

Even though only French citizens are eligible for membership of the Legion of Honour, foreign nationals who support France or its ideals may also get this prestigious honour. There are currently around 79,000 members, and each year France bestows this award on about 300 foreign nationals.

Eminent leaders to get 'Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour':

King Charles - the then Prince of Wales

Nelson Mandela - former South African President

Angela Merkel - former German Chancellor

Vladimir Putin - Russian President

Boutros Boutros-Ghali - former UN Secretary-General

