In new world order, India's strength, role changing very quickly: PM Modi to diaspora in Paris | Top points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Indian diaspora in Paris.

PM Modi in Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the Indian diaspora in Paris, France and said that India is a model of diversity adding that its the most powerful aspect of its democracy. PM Modi said that the people-to-people connect is the strongest foundation of the India-France partnership. India and France are tackling many challenges of the 21st century. Therefore, at this crucial time, the importance of the strategic partnership between our countries has increased even more. He also congratulated the people of France on its National Dal on Friday.

World has come to believe that it won't take long for India to become $5 trillion economy, said PM Modi. India is mother of democracy and model of diversity; it's our big strength. After some hours, India will launch the historic Chandrayaan-3 from Sriharikota, PM Modi said. Come India without cash, just carry a mobile phone, you will be able to survive in India without a single penny in cash, said PM Modi to Indian diaspora. Very soon, Indian tourists will be able to pay in rupees via a mobile phone at Eiffel Tower in Paris, said PM Modi. It has been decided that Indian students pursuing Masters in France will be given 5-year long term post-study visa, the Prime Minister announced. Hundreds of years ago, Indian soldiers protecting the pride of France, were martyred on French soil while performing their duty. Punjab Regiment, one of the regiments that took part in the war here, is going to participate in the National Day Parade tomorrow. India has resolved that it will not let any opportunity slip, nor will it let a moment go to waste. I have resolved that every second of my time is for the people of the country. Be it climate change, global supply chain or terrorism, India's experience in tackling various challenges is proving helpful for the world, PM Modi said. World moving towards new order, India's strength & role changing very quickly, the Prime Minister said.

ALSO READ | 'India-France relationship is in excellent shape': PM Modi ahead of Paris visit | Top quotes

ALSO READ | PM Modi Paris visit | Updates

Latest India News