'India-France relationship is in excellent shape': PM Modi ahead of Paris visit | Top quotes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day official visit to France, on Thursday said that the relationship between the two countries is in excellent shape. He said that it is strong, trusted and consistent.

In a rare interview with the French publication Les Echos, the Prime Minister said, “India-France strategic partnership is one of the key partnerships in influencing the course of the Indo-Pacific region. We are the two major resident powers in the Indian Ocean region.”

Here are some of the top quotes from Prime Minister Modi's interview:

As far as 25 years of the strategic partnership is concerned, I feel we are now at a turning point. If we look at the post-pandemic global order and the shape that it is taking, I think the positive experience of our strategic partnership is an important step ahead. So, we look forward to working on a roadmap for the next 25 years of the strategic partnership, which I think is very important for the relationship.

The relationship is in excellent shape. It is strong, trusted, consistent. It has been steady and resilient in the darkest storms. It has been bold and ambitious in looking for opportunities.

Our partnership is deepening in economic, social, cultural and people-to-people contacts between the two countries. Our trade has nearly doubled since 2014. Just this year, two Indian air carriers have placed order for more than 750 aircraft on Airbus.

I have spoken a number of times to President Putin and President Zelensky. I met President Zelensky in Hiroshima. Recently, I spoke to President Putin again. India's stand has been clear, transparent and consistent. I have said that it is not an era of war. We have urged both sides to resolve issues through dialogue and diplomacy. I told them that India is ready to support all genuine efforts that can help bring this conflict to an end.

We believe that all countries have an obligation to respect the respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries, to abide by international law and adhere to the UN Charter. We are also deeply concerned about the impact of the conflict on the wider world, especially the Global South.

Our interests in the Indo-Pacific region are vast, and our engagement is deep. I have described our vision for this region in one word - SAGAR, which stands for Security and Growth for All in the Region. While peace is necessary for the future we seek to build, it is far from assured.

India has always stood for peaceful resolution of differences through dialogue and diplomacy, and for respecting sovereignty of all nations, international law and the rules-based international order. This is more important than ever for maintaining mutual trust and confidence. We believe that it is through this that a positive contribution can be made towards lasting regional and global peace and stability.

Use of digital technology and India's revolution in digital public infrastructure has brought universal banking to India. It has helped to disburse over Euro 300 billion in direct benefits to people, provide a measure of free food to 800 million people since the onset of Covid. Today, 46% of real-time digital payments globally happen in India.

Since 2014, we have implemented economic reforms that aim to unlock the potential of each individual. We have focussed on ease of doing business, and to encourage the entrepreneurial streak in every Indian. We have promoted innovation and Start Ups. In-dia is now the world's third largest start up ecosystem.

We are working with a clear vision for 2047, the 100th anniversary of our independence. We want to see India become a developed country in 2047. A developed economy that caters to the needs of all its people - education, health, infrastructure and opportunities. India will remain a vibrant and participative federal democracy, in which all citizens are secure about their rights, confident of their place in the nation and optimistic about their future.

I think most countries are clear on what changes they would like to see in the UN Security Council, including on the role India should play. We just need to listen to their voice and heed their advice. I must appreciate the clear and consistent position that France has taken in this matter.

In January 2023, at the start of our Presidency of the G20, I convened a summit of the Global South. 125 countries participated. There was unanimity of view, expressed very strongly, that India must forcefully take up the causes of the Global South.

During our G20 Presidency, under the theme of One Earth, One Family, One Future, we have made one of the key goals to be the voice of the Global South. We have tried bring the priorities and interests of the Global South to the centre of the deliberations and decisions of the G20. I have proposed to give the African Union permanent member-ship in the G20.

I feel that the world leader is quite heavy and India should not arrogate or assume any position. What I really feel, we need is collective strength and collective leadership for the entire Global South, so that its voice can become more strong and the whole community can take leadership for itself. In order to build this sort of collective leadership, I don't think India should think in terms of its position as a leader nor do we think of it in that sense.

I see India being that strong shoulder that if Global South has to make that high jump, India can be that shoulder to propel it ahead. For the Global South, India can also build its linkages with Global North. So, in that sense, this shoulder can become this bridge of sorts. So, I feel that what we need is to strengthen this shoulder, this bridge so that linkages between the North and South can become stronger and the Global South can itself become stronger.

India is a rich civilization that is thousands of years old. Today, India is the most youthful nation in the world. India's strongest asset is our youth. At a time when many countries in the world are ageing and their populations are shrinking, India's young and skilled workforce will be an asset for the world over the decades to come. What is unique is that this workforce is steeped in openness and democratic values, eager to embrace technology, and ready to adapt to the changing world.

Latest India News