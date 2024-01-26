Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron extend greetings on India's 75th Republic Day

Republic Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (January 26) extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day of India.

"Best wishes on special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind!", PM Modi posted on X.

French President Emmanuel Macron also extended his greetings to Indian citizens on the occasion of Republic Day 2024.

Know more about Republic Day celebrations:

This year, India is commemorating its 75th Republic Day, marking the adoption of the constitution on January 26, 1950, and the attainment of sovereignty. The constituent assembly held its first session in December 1946 and the last session in November 1949, following which the constitution was enacted a year later with Dr BR Ambedkar as the head of the drafting committee.

Dr Ambedkar came to be known as the 'Father of Constitution'.The theme of this year's Republic Day is 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat: Loktantra ki Matruka', which symbolise the country's aspirations and its role as the nurturer of democracy.

A young woman with her face and hands painted in Indian tricolours poses for photos on eve of Republic Day in Amritsar

Earlier, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane said women marching contingents will form the major chunk of the parade, with most of the tableaux of States and Union Territories (UTs) and Central Ministries and Organisations showcasing the country's rich cultural diversity, unity and progress.

He reiterated that the themes have been selected in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's views that 'India is truly a mother of democracy'. The parade, which will commence at 10:30 a.m., will continue for around 90 minutes. For the first time, the parade will be heralded by 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments. The parade would commence with the music of Shankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, etc. to be played by women artists.

The parade will also witness an all-women Tri-Service contingent marching down Kartavya Path for the first time. The CAPF contingent will also consist of women personnel."The best representation of women will be seen in this year's Republic Day parade," the Defence Secretary said.

