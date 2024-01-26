75th Republic Day: Google's special doodle illustrates India's transition from analogue to digital era

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google celebrates India's 75th Republic Day with a Doodle featuring the parade on different screens over decades.

Republic Day 2024: In honour of India's 75th Republic Day, the Google Doodle on Friday highlighted the evolution of parades through the decades. The doodle, featured by guest artist Vrinda Zaveri, portrays the Republic Day parade on various screens, including a black-and-white television set, a colour TV, and a mobile phone, offering a nostalgic glimpse of the celebrations over time.

The Google Doodle showcases a creative arrangement of two TV sets and a mobile phone, incorporating the iconic 'G' on the first analogue TV set. The screens of the TV sets form the 'O's of 'GOOGLE', and the remaining letters 'G', 'L', and 'E' are displayed on the mobile phone screen in that order. The first TV screen features black and white parade scenes, while the second one displays a colourful camel contingent, symbolizing the technological transition over time.

What does Doodle's note read?

"This Doodle celebrates India's Republic Day, which commemorates the day in 1950 when the Constitution of India was adopted and the nation declared itself a sovereign, democratic, and republic state," read a note on this doodle. "Today's Doodle, illustrated by guest artist Vrinda Zaveri, features the Republic Day parade as it would have been seen on different screens over the decades," it said.

Last year, Gujarat-based artist Parth Kothekar crafted an intricately hand-cut paper artwork to illustrate Google Doodle on the occasion of India's 74th Republic Day. Many elements of the Republic Day parade were represented in the artwork including the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the India Gate, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) marching contingent, and motorcycle riders.

India celebrates 75th Republic Day

India is poised for the significant platinum celebrations of its Republic Day today, featuring a captivating display of military strength and cultural heritage at the 'Kartavya Path' in the national capital. President Droupadi Murmu will spearhead the festivities, marking the continuation of the Amrit Kaal journey that commenced after the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, commemorating 75 years of the nation's independence.

Viksit Bharat's rich cultural diversity, the 'Aatmanirbhar' military prowess and the growing Nari Shakti are the dominating themes of the 90-minute parade that will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as Chief Guest. For the first time ever, an all-women Tri-Service contingent marching down the Kartavya Path. Women pilots will also enthral the audience during the Indian Air Force's fly-past, representing Nari Shakti (women power).

Delhi under thick security blanket

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has made all the necessary arrangements for the Republic Day event. The traffic unit, security unit and district unit have been deployed for the security arrangements. "The Delhi police have a focused responsibility on this special day and the police personnel of the Delhi police have made the security arrangements professionally for this year's celebrations as well," a senior police officer said. As per officials, over 8,000 security personnel have been deployed and security has been increased with the help of technology and human intelligence surveillance in Delhi.

