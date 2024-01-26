Republic Day 2024 LIVE: President Murmu to unfurl national flag shortly, parade set to start at 10:30 am

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day today.

Republic Day LIVE: India is celebrating the 75th Republic Day, showcasing the nation's growing military strength and cultural richness in a spectacular 90-minute parade at the majestic Kartavya Path today. The celebrations, centered around the theme of highlighting women power and democratic values, will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as the chief guest. The Republic Day parade will commence at 10:30 am. For the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent will be part of the country's biggest ceremonial event. The parade will be heralded by over 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments such as Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada for the first time instead of the traditional military bands. During the parade, the armed forces will exhibit a diverse range of domestically produced weaponry and military equipment, including missiles, drone jammers, surveillance systems, vehicle-mounted mortars, and BMP-II infantry combat vehicles. The ceremony will start with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Minutes later, President Murmu and her French counterpart Macron will arrive in the 'traditional buggy', a practice that is making a comeback after a gap of 40 years.