Republic Day 2024 LIVE: President Murmu to unfurl national flag shortly, parade set to start at 10:30 am

Republic Day 2024 Live Updates: As India celebrates its 75th Republic Day today, President Droupadi Murmu will lead a grand parade at Kartavya Path. The day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India and the country's transition to a Republic in 1950.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: January 26, 2024 8:47 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day today.

Republic Day LIVE: India is celebrating the 75th Republic Day, showcasing the nation's growing military strength and cultural richness in a spectacular 90-minute parade at the majestic Kartavya Path today. The celebrations, centered around the theme of highlighting women power and democratic values, will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as the chief guest. The Republic Day parade will commence at 10:30 am. For the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent will be part of the country's biggest ceremonial event. The parade will be heralded by over 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments such as Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada for the first time instead of the traditional military bands. During the parade, the armed forces will exhibit a diverse range of domestically produced weaponry and military equipment, including missiles, drone jammers, surveillance systems, vehicle-mounted mortars, and BMP-II infantry combat vehicles. The ceremony will start with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Minutes later, President Murmu and her French counterpart Macron will arrive in the 'traditional buggy', a practice that is making a comeback after a gap of 40 years. 

  • Jan 26, 2024 8:47 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    ITBP 'Himveers' extend greetings to countrymen on Republic Day | WATCH

    'Himveers' of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), posted in snow-bound areas along the India-China border, extended their greetings to the countrymen on the 75th Republic Day. They posted a patriotic video on X. 

     

  • Jan 26, 2024 8:45 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    'Let’s celebrate': French President Macron wishes PM Modi, Indian people on Republic Day

    French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday greeted the Prime Minister and the people of India on the occasion of Republic Day. "My dear friend @NarendraModi, Indian people, My warmest wishes on your Republic Day. Happy and proud to be with you. Let’s celebrate! (sic)," he wrote on X. Notably, Macron is the chief guest for this year's Republic Day. 

  • Jan 26, 2024 8:38 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma unfurls national flag in Jaipur | WATCH

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma unfurled the national flag at his residence in Jaipur on the occasion of Republic Day. 

     

  • Jan 26, 2024 8:32 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Mohan Bhagwat unfurls national flag at RSS headquarters in Nagpur | WATCH

    Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat unfurled the national flag at RSS headquarters in Nagpur, on the occasion of the Republic Day. "The strength of the people of India is infinite. When this strength rises, it does many miracles. Today, we are moving forward in every sector. We can achieve only when we are bound by a sense of brotherhood...In our country, there is a tradition of accepting diversity. The country will rise to greater heights when everyone works together with a sense of brotherhood and follows the Constitution," he added. 

  • Jan 26, 2024 8:24 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Republic Day 2024: PM Modi extends greetings to counytrymen

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day. "Best wishes on special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind," he wrote on X. 

  • Jan 26, 2024 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    French marching contingent, band contingent also to take part in parade

    A 95-member marching contingent and a 33-member band contingent from France will also take part in the parade. Contingents of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, CAPF, Delhi Police, NCC, and NSS will march on the Kartavya Path. Tableaux of 16 States and nine ministries will also take part.

     

  • Jan 26, 2024 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    J-K: Anji Khad bridge, first cable-stayed bridge of Indian Railways, illuminated in tricolour

    On the occasion of the Republic day, Anji Khad bridge- first cable-stayed bridge of Indian Railways connecting the Katra and Reasi sections of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Rail-Link (USBRL) illuminated in tricolour. As per officials, over 8,000 security personnel have been deployed and security has been increased with the help of technology and human intelligence surveillance in Delhi.

     

  • Jan 26, 2024 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Republic Day parade: India to showcase its growing Nari Shakti, military might today

    The ceremonial event today will witness the classic display of the nation's defence forces with an exhilarating display of mighty cavalcades comprising of mechanised columns state-of-the-art equipment, marches of contingents and a display of varied cultures and unity in diversity of the nation. For the first time ever, an all-women Tri-Service contingent marching down the Kartavya Path. Women pilots will also enthral the audience during the Indian Air Force's fly-past, representing Nari Shakti (women power).

  • Jan 26, 2024 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    What's the theme of Republic Day 2024 | Check here

    The theme of this year's Republic Day is 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat: Loktantra ki Matruka', which symbolise the country's aspirations and its role as the nurturer of democracy. The parade, which will commence at 10:30 a.m., will continue for around 90 minutes.

  • Jan 26, 2024 7:11 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Republic Day: This year parade to be 'women-centric'

    The parade at the Kartavya Path in the national capital will be 'women-centric', indicating the roles played by women in various sectors. Fifteen women pilots, including six from the fighter streams, will operate various IAF platforms during the fly-past. For the first time, indigenously-built Tejas aircraft will fly in a formation of four aircraft. For the first time, the parade will be heralded by 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments. The parade would commence with the music of Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, etc. to be played by women artists.

     

     

  • Jan 26, 2024 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Republic Day 2024: Squadron Leader Rashmi Thakur to lead IAF contigent at parade

    The Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent will comprise 144 airmen and four officers, and it will be led by Squadron Leader Rashmi Thakur. Squadron Leaders Sumita Yadav, Pratiti Ahluwalia and Flight Lieutenant Kirti Rohil will march past as supernumerary officers behind the contingent commander. The IAF fleet will include 29 fighter jets, seven transport aircraft, nine helicopters and one heritage plane. All these aircraft will operate from six different bases.

  • Jan 26, 2024 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Republic Day Parade: 61 Cavalry to lead first Indian Army contingent

    The first Indian Army contingent leading the Mechanised Column will be of 61 Cavalry to be led by Major Yashdeep Ahlawat. Raised in 1953, the 61 Cavalry is the only serving active Horsed Cavalry Regiment in the world. It will be followed by 11 Mechanised Columns, 12 marching contingents, and a fly past by Advanced Light Helicopters of Army Aviation Corps.

  • Jan 26, 2024 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Republic Day 2024: Who will command the parade this year?

    The parade will be commanded by Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area. The Kartavya Path will be witness to a march past by a combined band and marching contingent of the French Armed Forces. A 30-member band contingent will be headed by Captain Khourda and will be followed by a 90-member marching contingent from France. Six Indians will be part of the French marching contingent.

  • Jan 26, 2024 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    75th Republic Day: Unfurling national, salutes and musical extravaganza at Kartavya Path

    The national flag will be unfurled followed by the national anthem with a booming 21-gun salute to be given with indigenous gun system 105-mm Indian Field Guns. Four Mi-17 IV helicopters of the 105 Helicopter Unit will shower flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path. This will be followed by 'Aavaahan', a band performance by over 100 women artists playing various types of percussion instruments. The parade will then commence with President Murmu taking the salute.

