Republic Day 2024: Celebrate 75th Ganatantra Divas with THESE patriotic songs

India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day today. From the parade at the Red Fort to programs in schools, Republic Day is being celebrated in every corner of the country. On this day, if you also want to share the spirit of patriotism and want to celebrate this special day, then definitely include these Hindi songs in your playlist. These hair-raising patriotic Hindi songs will surely enhance your Republic Day celebration. Some of these songs were sung and composed by legendary singers and Academy Award winner AR Rahman.

These Bollywood songs have their own special identity. After release, these songs not only created many records but are remembered years after their release. Have a look at our top 5 patriotic songs to celebrate this Republic Day.

Ye Jo Desh Hai Tera

Shah Rukh Khan's Swades: We The People is counted among the best films in Shah Rukh Khan's career. This entire film reflects patriotism and its song Yeh Jo Desh Hai Tera makes it even stronger. The cinematography of the song is fantastic. This song is sung by AR Rahman and is counted as one of his best creations.

Rang De Basanti

The title song of Aamir Khan's film Rang De Basanti is a full-on energetic song. This song makes one feel patriotism with pride. Daler Mehndi and Chitra have lent their voices to Rang De Basanti song whereas, AR Rahman has composed it. This one is a sure short one to the list of any patriotic playlist.

Teri Mitti

The song Teri Mitti from Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari tells the story of the sacrifice of Indian soldiers. Teri Mitti, sung by B Praak has left a mark in the hearts of its listeners. This song will surely inject some 'desh-prem' in you.

Aye Watan

Aye Watan from Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal's film Raazi is also a perfect song for Republic Day. This song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and the male version is sung by Arijit Singh. Aye Watan is another testament to our love for India and its sovereignty.

Vande Mataram

And the last one on this list is the biggest patriotism booster for generations to come. AR Rahman's Vande Mataram has to be everyone's favourite when it comes to desh bhakti songs. Vande Mataram song is not from any Bollywood film but belongs to Rahman's album.

