Oscar Awards 2024 Nominations: Cillian Murphy, Emma Stones, Christopher Nolan win final nominations

Oscar Awards 2024 Nominations Announcement is out

Oscar Awards 2024 Nominations: The nominations for the Oscar Awards, which are among the world's most prestigious awards, is being announced now. Films that are expected to dominate include Oppenheimer, Barbie, and Killers of the Flower Moon. The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards are being announced by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid. For the unversed, voting for nominations began on 11 January and closed on 16 January. Nominations can also be viewed on the Academy link https://www.oscars.org/how-to-watch/.

Best picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Zone of Interest

Best actor in a leading role

Bradley Cooper for Maestro

Colman Domingo for Rustin

Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction

Best actress in a leading role

Annette Bening for Nyad

Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller for Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan for Maestro

Emma Stone for Poor Things

Best Performance in a Supporting Role Male

Robert Downy Jr.

Ryan Josling

Mark Ruffalo

Best actor in a supporting role Female

Emily Blunt

Daniel brokes

America Ferrera

Jody Foster

Devin Joy Randle

Achievement in costume desing

Barbie

Poor things

Oppenheimer

Makeup and hair styling

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor things

Society of the stone

Best Live-action in a short film

The After

Invincible

Night of fortune

Red white and blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best animated short film

Letter to a pig

95 scents

Out Uniform

Poseidon

Writer-screenplay

American fiction ford

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor things

The Zone of Interest

Original-screenplay

Anatomy of a fall

The holdovers

Maestro

May December

Cast lives

15 films shortlisted in 'International Feature Film' category

The short list of 10 categories has been released. These categories are- Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Make-up and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Songs), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound and Visual Effects.