Oscar Awards 2024 Nominations: Cillian Murphy, Emma Stones, Christopher Nolan win final nominations

Oscar Awards 2024 Nominations: The nominations for the Oscar Awards, which are among the world's most prestigious awards, is being announced now. Films that are expected to dominate include Oppenheimer, Barbie, and Killers of the Flower Moon. The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards are being announced by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid. For the unversed, voting for nominations began on 11 January and closed on 16 January. Nominations can also be viewed on the Academy link https://www.oscars.org/how-to-watch/.
Best picture
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- Zone of Interest
Best actor in a leading role
- Bradley Cooper for Maestro
- Colman Domingo for Rustin
- Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction
Best actress in a leading role
- Annette Bening for Nyad
- Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller for Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan for Maestro
- Emma Stone for Poor Things
Best Performance in a Supporting Role Male
- Robert Downy Jr.
- Ryan Josling
- Mark Ruffalo
Best actor in a supporting role Female
- Emily Blunt
- Daniel brokes
- America Ferrera
- Jody Foster
- Devin Joy Randle
Achievement in costume desing
- Barbie
- Poor things
- Oppenheimer
Makeup and hair styling
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor things
- Society of the stone
Best Live-action in a short film
- The After
- Invincible
- Night of fortune
- Red white and blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best animated short film
- Letter to a pig
- 95 scents
- Out Uniform
- Poseidon
Writer-screenplay
- American fiction ford
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor things
- The Zone of Interest
Original-screenplay
- Anatomy of a fall
- The holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Cast lives
15 films shortlisted in 'International Feature Film' category
The short list of 10 categories has been released. These categories are- Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Make-up and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Songs), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound and Visual Effects.