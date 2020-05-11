PM Modi-CMs meet today; lockdown exit strategy, economy to be in focus

Image Source : ANI PM Modi will interact with chief ministers today to discuss lockdown exit strategy, resumption of economic activity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meeting chief ministers today at 3 pm to discuss the road ahead for lockdown exit strategy, steps being taken by the government to control the spread of virus and other issues comprising the economy, officials informed. This will be the 5th such meeting of PM Modi with the chief ministers ever since the country entered lockdown phase to fight coronavirus on March 24.

PM Modi's today's meeting will be held in two phases. The first phase will be from 3 pm to 5.30 pm while second phase will start after a 30 minute gap from 6 pm to 8 pm.

The focus of the meeting will be on further increasing economic activities and on tackling the pandemic in containment zones as the lockdown 3.0 is to end on May 17.

PM Modi will listen to different states' concerns about feasibility of allowing flights, if at all, with strict social distancing norms.

There will definitely be more concessions in terms of what's allowed, but that there will likely be no changes in COVID-19 hotspots and containment zones, sources said.

PM Modi also wants to take stock of the situation in one-on-one discussions with the Chief Ministers.

The meeting will be held via video conferencing with state Chief Ministers tomorrow.

The announcement comes after Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a meeting with Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries of all states/Union Territories to review their status of novel coronavirus or Covid-19 management. As the Chief Secretaries informed Gauba about the situation in their states and also said that while protection is required from COVID, economic activities are also needed to be stepped up in a calibrated manner.

The lockdown, enforced on March 25, was originally supposed to end on April 14. It was then extended to May 3, and then again to May 17.

