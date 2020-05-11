Former PM Manmohan Singh stable, being treated at AIIMS Cardiothoracic Centre

Monday, May 11, 2020
     
Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh's health condition is stable. Recent updates from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), say that Singh remains in the ICU and has been under the care of a team at Cardiothoracic Centre of the hospital. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 11, 2020 9:04 IST
Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh's health condition is stable. Recent updates from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), say that Singh remains in the ICU and has been under the care of a team at Cardiothoracic Centre of the hospital. 

Dr Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS last night for observation and investigation after he developed a febrile reaction to a new medication. 

He is being investigated to rule out other causes of fever and is being provided with care as needed. 

 

