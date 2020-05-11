Coronavirus cases in India surge to 67,152; deaths cross 2,200. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP People come out in the streets after shops were opened briefly after a long break during lockdown to curb the spread of new coronavirus.

India coronavirus cases toll has crossed 67,000-mark taking positive patients tally to 67,152 including 2,206 deaths while 20,917 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Monday. The country is under the third phase of lockdown that will remain in place till May 17 in order to contain the spread of coronavirus as much as possible.

Earlier, the government said that lockdown 3.0 should be more taken as exit 2.0 as the latest phase of lockdown was provided with several relaxations like opening of standalone shops, non-essential shops, liquor stores, starting of industrial activities with maximum precautions and social distancing norms.

The Prime Minister is expected to interact with chief ministers today at around 3 pm to decide road ahead for lockdown which is in place till May 17. It is very likely that the Prime Minister meeting with the CMs will be on lockdown further planning and its exit. Meanwhile, from Tuesday, Indian Railways will be restarting select passenger train services in order to resume railway operations.

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including foreign Nationals) Cured Deaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 Andhra Pradesh 1980 925 45 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 63 34 2 Bihar 696 365 6 Chandigarh 169 24 2 Chhattisgarh 59 49 0 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 Delhi 6923 2069 73 Goa 7 7 0 Gujarat 8194 2545 493 Haryana 703 300 10 Himachal Pradesh 55 39 2 Jammu and Kashmir 861 383 9 Jharkhand 157 78 3 Karnataka 848 424 31 Kerala 512 489 4 Ladakh 42 21 0 Madhya Pradesh 3614 1676 215 Maharashtra 22171 4199 832 Manipur 2 2 0 Meghalaya 13 10 1 Mizoram 1 1 0 Odisha 377 68 3 Puducherry 9 6 0 Punjab 1823 166 31 Rajasthan 3814 2176 107 Tamil Nadu 7204 1959 47 Telengana 1196 750 30 Tripura 150 2 0 Uttarakhand 68 46 1 Uttar Pradesh 3467 1653 74 West Bengal 1939 417 185 Total number of confirmed cases in India 67152* 20917 2206

