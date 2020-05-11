Coronavirus cases in India surge to 67,152; deaths cross 2,200. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases toll has crossed 67,000-mark taking positive patients tally to 67,152 including 2,206 deaths while 20,917 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Monday. The country is under the third phase of lockdown that will remain in place till May 17 in order to contain the spread of coronavirus as much as possible.
Earlier, the government said that lockdown 3.0 should be more taken as exit 2.0 as the latest phase of lockdown was provided with several relaxations like opening of standalone shops, non-essential shops, liquor stores, starting of industrial activities with maximum precautions and social distancing norms.
The Prime Minister is expected to interact with chief ministers today at around 3 pm to decide road ahead for lockdown which is in place till May 17. It is very likely that the Prime Minister meeting with the CMs will be on lockdown further planning and its exit. Meanwhile, from Tuesday, Indian Railways will be restarting select passenger train services in order to resume railway operations.
State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including foreign Nationals)
|Cured
|Deaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|1980
|925
|45
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|Assam
|63
|34
|2
|Bihar
|696
|365
|6
|Chandigarh
|169
|24
|2
|Chhattisgarh
|59
|49
|0
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|Delhi
|6923
|2069
|73
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|Gujarat
|8194
|2545
|493
|Haryana
|703
|300
|10
|Himachal Pradesh
|55
|39
|2
|Jammu and Kashmir
|861
|383
|9
|Jharkhand
|157
|78
|3
|Karnataka
|848
|424
|31
|Kerala
|512
|489
|4
|Ladakh
|42
|21
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|3614
|1676
|215
|Maharashtra
|22171
|4199
|832
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|Meghalaya
|13
|10
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|Odisha
|377
|68
|3
|Puducherry
|9
|6
|0
|Punjab
|1823
|166
|31
|Rajasthan
|3814
|2176
|107
|Tamil Nadu
|7204
|1959
|47
|Telengana
|1196
|750
|30
|Tripura
|150
|2
|0
|Uttarakhand
|68
|46
|1
|Uttar Pradesh
|3467
|1653
|74
|West Bengal
|1939
|417
|185
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|67152*
|20917
|2206
