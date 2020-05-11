Image Source : PTI Pune: 125 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 2,857; death toll 156

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra's Pune district mounted to 2,857 with 125 more people testing positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, a Health official said on Sunday. The death toll due to the virus mounted to 156 in the district, with eight people, including a 13-month-old girl, succumbing to the viral infection, he said, adding that the toddler was suffering from malnutrition.

She is the youngest victim of the virus in Pune, he added.

A total of 194 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, which was the highest in a single day, the official said.

"Of the total 125 cases, 102 are in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which now has 2482 patients. The number of cases in Pimpri Chinchwad stands at 170 while in Cantonment and rural areas at 212," he added.

(With Inputs from PTI)

