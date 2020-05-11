Image Source : PTI Tripura: 16 new COVID-19 cases reported, state tally at 152

Coronavirus cases in Tripura rose to 152 after sixteen more persons tested positive for the infection in the state, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on Sunday. The fresh COVID cases were found among the Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters of the 86 battalion in Ambassa of Dhalai district, which has been designated as a 'red zone'. An ambulance and truck driver was also found to be among the new cases.

Out of the total positive cases, the total number of active cases in the state is 148, with 2 patients getting cured and discharged.

In a tweet, Deb said, "16 persons found COVID-19 positive in Tripura from 86th-Bn BSF (Official:1, Female:6, Children: 9). We are conducting max number of tests. 75 Samples from 3rd-Bn BSF tested but all reports are negative. Total active cases: 148. Transferred out: 02. Recovered: 2 (sic)."

Two patients, an ambulance driver and a trucker, had left for West Bengal's Siliguri and Assam's Karimganj respectively before their test reports had come. They have been designated as 'transferred patients'.

The first two COVID-19 patients in the state have been cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals in April.

(With Inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Nashik's COVID-19 cases reach 671; death toll so far 28

ALSO READ | Coronavirus in Andhra: 50 new COVID-19 cases; Kurnool tally reaches 566. Check district-wise list

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage