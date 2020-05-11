Image Source : PTI Nashik's COVID-19 cases reach 671; death toll so far 28

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 671 after the samples of eight people, who died earlier, and those of 37 others tested positive for the infection, health officials said on Sunday. With the latest updates, Malegaon district continued to be the major hotbed. Of the total 671 COVID-19 patients in the district, 534 are from Malegaon, 39 from Nashik city and 79 from other parts of the district, it said. The death toll due to the virus is 28 so far in the district, the statememt added.

"The eight deaths took place earlier, but their reports returned positive for coronavirus today. With this, the death toll from the infection in Nashik district is 28," said an official.

The number of people, who have recovered from the infection, has gone up to 63, officials said.

