Taiwan issue to development rights: Rough edges and red lines dominate Trump-Xi Summit

Beijing:

China has drawn a red line on four contentious aspects, it says must not be challenged by the US, as Donald Trump landed in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping amid multiple global issues, most importantly the Iran war and the Hormuz crisis.

Ahead of the Xi-Trump meeting, China has conveyed a firm stance, drawing "four red lines" that must not be objected to during the summit between the two superpowers over the course of two days.

The Chinese Embassy in the US said the 'red lines' areas include China's stance on Taiwan and its development rights.

"The four red lines in China-US relations must not be challenged," the embassy said in a post on X.

The image featured a graphic listing Beijing’s stated non-negotiable issues, including ‘The Taiwan Question’, ‘Democracy and Human Rights’, ‘Paths and Political Systems’, and ‘China’s Development Right’.

A broken relationship

The Beijing summit is less a reconciliation and more a high-stakes attempt to manage a fractured relationship. While a massive Boeing deal offers symbolic relief, the rough edges remain sharp: deep friction over US sanctions on Chinese firms linked to Iran and the record USD j11 billion arms package for Taiwan.

With strategic trust at an all-time low, the dialogue centres on avoiding a total breakdown while navigating a volatile war economy and aggressive technological decoupling.

Xi Jinping first announced the four red lines in a statement after meeting with then-President Joe Biden in November 2024.

The Taiwan issue and China's other concerns with US

China considers democratically governed Taiwan as part of its territory, making US arms sales to Taipei a key issue likely to dominate discussions during the two-day summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing this week.

Ahead of Trump’s visit, China on Wednesday once again expressed strong opposition to American weapons sales to Taiwan and urged Washington to honour its commitments. Zhang Han, spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, said the Taiwan issue is China’s internal matter and should be decided solely by the Chinese people.

Beijing has consistently criticised what it calls US interference in its domestic affairs under the pretext of democracy and human rights. China continues to defend its socialist political system led by the Communist Party of China.

Apart from Taiwan, several other contentious issues are expected to feature in talks between the leaders of the world’s two largest economies. These include China’s restrictions on rare earth exports, growing competition in artificial intelligence, and ongoing trade tensions between the two countries.

China has also stepped up efforts to counter Western sanctions by enforcing its 2021 blocking rules, which direct Chinese companies to disregard certain US penalties, especially those linked to imports of Iranian crude oil.

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